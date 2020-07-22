Apartment List
NJ
millville
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Millville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Millville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
204 N 12 - Winter Rental
204 North 12th Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY BEACH BLOCK with OCEAN VIEWS. 2 bedrooms. Furnished. New kitchen with Granite Countertops. Open concept living room / dining room / kitchen. Fully furnished including dishes, linens, pots & pans, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Millville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1305 sqft
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
Results within 10 miles of Millville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Glen Park Townhomes
111 Wayne Rd, Bridgeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$935
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Glen Park Townhomes located in the heart of Bridgeton, NJ. Our newly renovated townhomes are nestled among several well-maintained and landscaped courtyards with shared private access. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 E OAK ROAD
2102 E Oak Rd, Vineland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1699 sqft
Beautiful 3 level townhouse on East Oak Rd., Vineland. 1st floor family room, 2nd floor open kitchen area which is adjacent to another living room and half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1169 SHARP ROAD
1169 Sharp Road, Vineland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit available in the very quiet OVER 55 community Aspen Greene. The unit has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom with walk in closets and built ins with 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
34 FRANKLIN STREET
34 Franklin Street, Cedarville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Two Story Home located on quiet street in the center of town situated on 74x305 lot. Features include 3 BRs/1 Bath, LR, DR, E-I Kitchen with breakfast nook & bar, garage, huge partially fenced yard and two driveways.

1 of 45

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
30 S Giles St
30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2428 sqft
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Millville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Millville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

