Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community. Bus stop at front of community and close to mall and food shopping. Listing agent to screen applicants, owner managed. $35/applicant, good credit needed. ID and proof of income required. Property Available mid August.