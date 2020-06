Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on different levels that are both mini-retreats within themselves. Perfect spot to enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer for a fabulous summer vacation! Beach House is an upscale development featuring parking, a super nice pool and walking distance to everything. Call for availability! No Pets Allowed.