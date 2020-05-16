All apartments in Margate City
13 S Clermont Ave

13 South Clermont Avenue · (609) 335-1504
Location

13 South Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2020 WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Price is $3,000./month. Available as of September 7, 2020 Gorgeous 6 bedroom (1 full size bedroom on 1st floor) , 3 baths and 1 powder room. 3 story modern home in excellent condition. Marvelous location - one really short block to Margate beach. House has a front porch, a private back patio, and a deck off the master bedroom suite. 4 upscale baths. Great open floor plan with wonderful amenities including a sensational gourmet kitchen. This House is easy walk to Starbucks, Casel's, Hot Bagels, restaurants and great shopping. Full summer rental - asking $52,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 S Clermont Ave have any available units?
13 S Clermont Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13 S Clermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13 S Clermont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 S Clermont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave offer parking?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave have a pool?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 S Clermont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 S Clermont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
