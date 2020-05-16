13 S Clermont Ave

Amenities

2020 WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Price is $3,000./month. Available as of September 7, 2020 Gorgeous 6 bedroom (1 full size bedroom on 1st floor) , 3 baths and 1 powder room. 3 story modern home in excellent condition. Marvelous location - one really short block to Margate beach. House has a front porch, a private back patio, and a deck off the master bedroom suite. 4 upscale baths. Great open floor plan with wonderful amenities including a sensational gourmet kitchen. This House is easy walk to Starbucks, Casel's, Hot Bagels, restaurants and great shopping. Full summer rental - asking $52,000.