Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area. This clean sunny and bright rental has amazing outdoor space for entertaining and BBQ'ing or just chilling out in your back yard after a long day at the beach. Plenty of storage for bikes, surfboards, etc. A short walk to the beach, restaurants and shopping area. Great way to spend some of summer 2020. NO PETS AUGUST 1-30 ONLY