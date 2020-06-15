All apartments in Manville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

269, N. 1-st, Ave. B

269 N 1st Ave · (908) 842-7092
Location

269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ 08835

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252

Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
Enjoy your tasty meals in this cute and cozy Eat'n Kitchen with designed porcelain tiles on the walls, granite on the countertop, pull out faucet, ceiling fan, refrigerator/freezer & flat-panel stove.
Because we care, we installed hardwood floors throughout.
Have plenty of space utilizing 6 closets in this amazing place.
Take refreshing showers in this specially designed porcelain tiles 5' tall and matching on the floor in this awesome bathroom with matching mirrored oak vanity, cabinet and shelves top to bottom.
Spacious Living Room with 3 closets & storage space.
ceiling fans throughout. Garage - optional.
Large, new washer & dryer.
Safe family-oriented neighborhood.
Conveniently located and close to different shopping centers, park, post office, malls, colleges (RVCC, Rutgers) & many major highways like 22, 27, 28, 78, 202, 206, and 287.
Great price for a great Resident. References & security
Call, text email
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45252
Property Id 45252

(RLNE5770275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

