269, N. 1-st, Ave. B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252



Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

Enjoy your tasty meals in this cute and cozy Eat'n Kitchen with designed porcelain tiles on the walls, granite on the countertop, pull out faucet, ceiling fan, refrigerator/freezer & flat-panel stove.

Because we care, we installed hardwood floors throughout.

Have plenty of space utilizing 6 closets in this amazing place.

Take refreshing showers in this specially designed porcelain tiles 5' tall and matching on the floor in this awesome bathroom with matching mirrored oak vanity, cabinet and shelves top to bottom.

Spacious Living Room with 3 closets & storage space.

ceiling fans throughout. Garage - optional.

Large, new washer & dryer.

Safe family-oriented neighborhood.

Conveniently located and close to different shopping centers, park, post office, malls, colleges (RVCC, Rutgers) & many major highways like 22, 27, 28, 78, 202, 206, and 287.

Great price for a great Resident. References & security

Call, text email

