Apartment List
/
NJ
/
mantoloking
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Mantoloking, NJ with garage

Mantoloking apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
Results within 1 mile of Mantoloking

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
145 S Route 35
145 Highway 35 S, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3392 sqft
Enjoy this pristine home on the open water in South Mantoloking. Relax in your personal oasis with breath taking bay views after a day on the Mantoloking beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
Results within 5 miles of Mantoloking
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
459 E End Avenue
459 East End Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Cedarwood Park. Renovated 1000 sq. ft. home with full finished basement and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms. 1.5 baths. Freshly painted. Granite counters, white cabinets, laminate flooring and recessed LED lighting in eat in kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
306 First Avenue
306 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Great Studio Available for the Summer Season. Close to all Manasquan has to offer for a memorable summer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
161 Fletcher Avenue
161 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,900
4160 sqft
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
342 Oval Road
342 Oval Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
4200 sqft
Enjoy the exquisite lifestyle of The Monmouth! This coveted Penthouse home - one of only 16 in the community - redefines the term ''open floor plan''! With over 4200 sq ft of luxurious living space, a designer kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mantoloking, NJ

Mantoloking apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

