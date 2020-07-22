Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Madison means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,832
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,228
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home! Experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4431 PIEDMONT CT
4431 Piedmont Ct, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Recently Renovated Unit 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bath, Living Room, Dining Area, laundry in basement. Non smoking unit, no pets. Tenants pay the first $150 of repairs. Tenant needs renters insurance. Enjoy the beautiful amenities of Moore Estate.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:48 PM
18 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,404
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,321
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,903
985 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,641
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
23 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,768
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
22 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hanover
4 DONNA DR
4 Donna Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in desirable Hanover Park. Updated EIK, formal dining room, large living room with sliders to the private deck. W/D in unit. 2 off st spots. No pets. Available 10-1. Virtual tour available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
419 PITNEY PL
419 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Light, Bright, and Very Spacious 1Bed/1Bath 2nd Floor Unit - Amenities include reserved parking space, swimming pool, and A/C. Includes Hardwood floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Large Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
231 RIVEREDGE DR
231 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Bright, spacious, open floor plan. 2 Balconies overlooking private, serene woodlands. Resort style living! Pool, tennis and club house amenities. Inside you will find new hardwood floors on the first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
199 VISTA DR
199 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available now! Landlord will pay July rent. Bright open condo with a great floor plan. Very convenient location minutes from downtown Morristown, many amenities, and the train to NYC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
164 VISTA DR
164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
259 VISTA DR
259 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally open concept granite countertops breakfast bar totally updated.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
New Providence
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,710
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
11 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
11 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,254
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Madison, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Madison means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Madison could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

