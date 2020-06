Amenities

SEPTEMBER 10 THRU OCTOBER 10!! Renovated five bedroom, two full bath beauty just one block from the BEACH! Featuring NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard perfect for entertaining. Located just steps from the beach, playground and everything Longport has to offer!! Call and rent today!!