Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WINTER RENTAL! THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS BY BOTH THE BEACH & THE BAY! Completely renovated beauty with four bedrooms, three full baths and two large porches to enjoy the bay breezes from! Spacious open layout living room leads into a dining area with a charming bay window followed by the gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It doesn't get better than this!! Call today!