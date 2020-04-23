All apartments in Linwood
Location

203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ 08221
Gold Coast

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room w/ views, sunshine and Key West/relaxed feel! 4 big bedrooms upstairs, including Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full bath. Additional first floor in-law suite possibility w/ full bath and add'l kitchenette. Huge garage, newer roof, siding, windows and HVAC. This is a perfectly located, immaculately maintained, special home! Home is also available for Sale MLS #527779

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 East Drive have any available units?
203 East Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 East Drive have?
Some of 203 East Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 East Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linwood.
Does 203 East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 East Drive does offer parking.
Does 203 East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 East Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 East Drive have a pool?
No, 203 East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 East Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 East Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 East Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 East Drive has units with air conditioning.
