203 East Drive

Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room w/ views, sunshine and Key West/relaxed feel! 4 big bedrooms upstairs, including Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full bath. Additional first floor in-law suite possibility w/ full bath and add'l kitchenette. Huge garage, newer roof, siding, windows and HVAC. This is a perfectly located, immaculately maintained, special home! Home is also available for Sale MLS #527779