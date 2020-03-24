All apartments in Lindenwold
Last updated March 24 2020 at 12:18 PM

135 1ST AVENUE

135 1st Avenue · (856) 321-1212
Location

135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in. The living room has neutrally painted walls, wood laminate flooring and gorgeous custom shadow boxing on the walls. This is open to the kitchen and the living room area. The kitchen has brand new stainless-steel appliances and newly refurbished cabinets and countertop. Down the hallway are two bedrooms and a full bath. The main bedroom is huge, with lots of space for a sleeping and sitting area. upstairs is a large, wide hallway leading to two more bedrooms and a full bath. One of the bedrooms has access to a balcony. Perfect spot for morning coffee! The full, unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage and houses the laundry room. Through the sliding doors off of the kitchen is a raised, cement patio. Perfect spot for some outdoor dining furniture and a grill. The back yard is completely fenced in and makes the perfect play spot for children. There is a large storage shed in the yard as well. This is a nice quiet neighborhood and you do not want to miss seeing this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 1ST AVENUE have any available units?
135 1ST AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 1ST AVENUE have?
Some of 135 1ST AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 1ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
135 1ST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 1ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lindenwold.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 1ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 1ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
