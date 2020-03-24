135 1ST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in. The living room has neutrally painted walls, wood laminate flooring and gorgeous custom shadow boxing on the walls. This is open to the kitchen and the living room area. The kitchen has brand new stainless-steel appliances and newly refurbished cabinets and countertop. Down the hallway are two bedrooms and a full bath. The main bedroom is huge, with lots of space for a sleeping and sitting area. upstairs is a large, wide hallway leading to two more bedrooms and a full bath. One of the bedrooms has access to a balcony. Perfect spot for morning coffee! The full, unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage and houses the laundry room. Through the sliding doors off of the kitchen is a raised, cement patio. Perfect spot for some outdoor dining furniture and a grill. The back yard is completely fenced in and makes the perfect play spot for children. There is a large storage shed in the yard as well. This is a nice quiet neighborhood and you do not want to miss seeing this one.