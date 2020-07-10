/
124 Apartments for rent in Leisure Village East, NJ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified
12 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
1 Unit Available
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 Unit Available
107 Southview Drive
107 Southview Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals.
1 Unit Available
12 Johnson Street
12 Johnson Street, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
**Open House: 5pm Sunday July 19th Completely BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartment inside of a two-family home Extremely desirable area in east Brick bordering Mantoloking and right off the famous Princeton Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Leisure Village East
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
2425 Bridge Avenue
2425 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed.
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Contact for Availability
1574 Harbor Blvd 3619
1574 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 93422 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $250 UPFRONT CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND
