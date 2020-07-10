/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 TITUS
9 Titus Avenue, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1495 sqft
Vintage home with charm and character freshly painted on a tree-lined street in the enchanting Village of Lawrenceville.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
1 of 30
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
83 TITUS MILL ROAD
83 Titus Mill Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 JOYNER COURT
37 Joyner Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1203 sqft
Available Immediately! Bright , Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with view backing to wooded area, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in unit.Close to major highways, shopping and transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 WOSNIAK COURT
14 Wosniak Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 WOSNIAK COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1312 SIERRA DRIVE
1312 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1243 sqft
6 year luxury condo on 1st floor end unit: 4 min walk from hamilton train station : 1250 sq. ft. vacant.. this union model 1250 sq. large living dining room, brand new carpeting, walk in closet and brand new carpeting.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 SALEM COURT
204 Salem Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1258 sqft
Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 FEDERAL COURT
115 Federal Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Best renovated 2 bedrooms condo in C anal Point, 3rd floor with high ceiling in the living room. Unit renovated in 2017 with new kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
22 ORCHARD AVENUE
22 Orchard Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
At just over 1,900 square feet this custom 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is move in ready. The spacious living room welcomes you from the second you open the front door.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
303 TRINITY
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo in Canal Pointe. Living room, dining room, all appliances. Great school district, near Princeton University and Princeton Junction Train Station. Owner is a licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 WICKFORD AVENUE
4 Wickford Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1552 sqft
Fleetwood Village split-level with 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Main Level Features Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room, Bow Window, Kitchen and Sliders to 15 x 23 deck.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Apartments with Balcony
Lawrenceville Apartments with GarageLawrenceville Apartments with GymLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJPlainfield, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAGreentree, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PASouth Amboy, NJDunellen, NJ