Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

9 TITUS

9 Titus Avenue · (609) 987-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Titus Avenue, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Vintage home with charm and character freshly painted on a tree-lined street in the enchanting Village of Lawrenceville. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks and just a short drive to Historical Princeton, I-95 , Route 1, Hamilton and Princeton Junction train stations. Enter through a glass enclosed wrap around porch. Stately custom wood floor to ceiling built in book case's in the spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Tall archway leads into the formal dining room and into the bright kitchen with sky light and rear pantry room. Three good size bedrooms on the main level. Dormered bonus room on 2nd level can serve as a great family room, office, or 4th bedroom. Enjoy summer evenings relaxing in your patio overlooking the large backyard. Tenant is responsible for heat, water, electric, snow removal, treat ice, cutting grass, & tenant's insurance. Landlord requires a rental application, credit report, 4 most recent pay stubs, and NTN report. First month's rent and 1 1/2 months security deposit due on the day the lease is signed. No Pets. (Please wear face masks & gloves when inside the home)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 TITUS have any available units?
9 TITUS has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 TITUS have?
Some of 9 TITUS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 TITUS currently offering any rent specials?
9 TITUS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 TITUS pet-friendly?
No, 9 TITUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 9 TITUS offer parking?
No, 9 TITUS does not offer parking.
Does 9 TITUS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 TITUS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 TITUS have a pool?
No, 9 TITUS does not have a pool.
Does 9 TITUS have accessible units?
No, 9 TITUS does not have accessible units.
Does 9 TITUS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 TITUS has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 TITUS have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 TITUS does not have units with air conditioning.
