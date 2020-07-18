Amenities

Vintage home with charm and character freshly painted on a tree-lined street in the enchanting Village of Lawrenceville. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks and just a short drive to Historical Princeton, I-95 , Route 1, Hamilton and Princeton Junction train stations. Enter through a glass enclosed wrap around porch. Stately custom wood floor to ceiling built in book case's in the spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Tall archway leads into the formal dining room and into the bright kitchen with sky light and rear pantry room. Three good size bedrooms on the main level. Dormered bonus room on 2nd level can serve as a great family room, office, or 4th bedroom. Enjoy summer evenings relaxing in your patio overlooking the large backyard. Tenant is responsible for heat, water, electric, snow removal, treat ice, cutting grass, & tenant's insurance. Landlord requires a rental application, credit report, 4 most recent pay stubs, and NTN report. First month's rent and 1 1/2 months security deposit due on the day the lease is signed. No Pets. (Please wear face masks & gloves when inside the home)