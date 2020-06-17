32 CYPRESS COURT

Amenities
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, pass through to dining room, tile floor and full appliance package. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, ensuite full bathroom and lots of natural light & wooded views with windows on two side walls. Second bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet and is accessible to the full bath in the hallway. Look out the slider in the spacious living room onto a bucolic view of common area land scaping & woods. Building is accessed by ramp and steps. Close to the community pool, clubhouse & tennis court. This community borders Village Park which is part of the Lawrence Hopewell Trail for those who enjoy scenic walks & bike rides. A short distance to the village of Lawrenceville for cafes, restaurants and services. Convenient to major roads, NYC/Phila trains, schools & shopping. Don~t miss this opportunity, come tour & make it home!