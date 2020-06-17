All apartments in Lawrenceville
32 CYPRESS COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:38 AM

32 CYPRESS COURT

32 Cypress Court · (609) 987-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Cypress Court, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, pass through to dining room, tile floor and full appliance package. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, ensuite full bathroom and lots of natural light & wooded views with windows on two side walls. Second bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet and is accessible to the full bath in the hallway. Look out the slider in the spacious living room onto a bucolic view of common area land scaping & woods. Building is accessed by ramp and steps. Close to the community pool, clubhouse & tennis court. This community borders Village Park which is part of the Lawrence Hopewell Trail for those who enjoy scenic walks & bike rides. A short distance to the village of Lawrenceville for cafes, restaurants and services. Convenient to major roads, NYC/Phila trains, schools & shopping. Don~t miss this opportunity, come tour & make it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have any available units?
32 CYPRESS COURT has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 CYPRESS COURT have?
Some of 32 CYPRESS COURT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 CYPRESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
32 CYPRESS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 CYPRESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 32 CYPRESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT offer parking?
No, 32 CYPRESS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 CYPRESS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 32 CYPRESS COURT has a pool.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 32 CYPRESS COURT has accessible units.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 CYPRESS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 CYPRESS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 CYPRESS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
