4 Camden Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4 Camden Avenue

4 Camden Avenue · (732) 830-1535
Location

4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach. Each unit is 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with 2 Outside H/C Showers, Grill and Outdoor Table & Chairs to Enjoy Dinner on those Gorgeous Summer Nights. Expanded Front Porch Has Additional Seating For People Watching and to Enjoy a Cold Beverage. Washer and Dryer in Basement Along with Ping Pong Table for Added Amusement. 1 Queen, 4 Single and 1 Queen Sofa Bed (Down) Same up But No Sofa Bed. Security Deposit $600, Cleaning Fee $150, Processing Fee $25 Tenants Need to Bring Sheets & Towels 3 Off Street Parking Spaces & 2 On Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

