4 Camden Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill

Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach. Each unit is 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with 2 Outside H/C Showers, Grill and Outdoor Table & Chairs to Enjoy Dinner on those Gorgeous Summer Nights. Expanded Front Porch Has Additional Seating For People Watching and to Enjoy a Cold Beverage. Washer and Dryer in Basement Along with Ping Pong Table for Added Amusement. 1 Queen, 4 Single and 1 Queen Sofa Bed (Down) Same up But No Sofa Bed. Security Deposit $600, Cleaning Fee $150, Processing Fee $25 Tenants Need to Bring Sheets & Towels 3 Off Street Parking Spaces & 2 On Street