Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week. Summer is here! Sand between your toes in the sunshine all day, sunsets on the bay, walking distance to restaurants and ice cream or ride your beach cruiser around town. Call today for details. Available starting 6/15, Weeks already taken so far: 7/4 - 7/11, No Pets allowed for rentals.