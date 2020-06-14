23 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home. Wake up to sunrise and run your toes thru the sand! Immaculate first floor home includes 4 bedrooms: ''Surfer,'' has Master Suite with new queen bedding, private bath, flat screen T.V. and French doors leading out to a spacious deck. ''Seashell,'' and ''Sea glass,'' each have new queen beds. ''Coral,'' has 2 new twin beds. Enjoy a relaxing living room with flat screen T.V., and dining room with large table for family gathering. The kitchen is new with seating, and dishwasher, The home has an additional bathroom with shower and tub. There is a also a laundry room with a half bath.