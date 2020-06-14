All apartments in Lavallette
23 Pennsylvania Avenue

23 Pennsylvania Avenue
Location

23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home. Wake up to sunrise and run your toes thru the sand! Immaculate first floor home includes 4 bedrooms: ''Surfer,'' has Master Suite with new queen bedding, private bath, flat screen T.V. and French doors leading out to a spacious deck. ''Seashell,'' and ''Sea glass,'' each have new queen beds. ''Coral,'' has 2 new twin beds. Enjoy a relaxing living room with flat screen T.V., and dining room with large table for family gathering. The kitchen is new with seating, and dishwasher, The home has an additional bathroom with shower and tub. There is a also a laundry room with a half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
23 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavallette, NJ.
What amenities does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 23 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavallette.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
