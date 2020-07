Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One of a Kind!! This Beautiful Ranch has been completely renovated. Gorgeous New Kitchen w. Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances, New Cabinets; 2 Upgraded Full Bath; New Tile Floors, New Roof, New Sidings, New HVAC, New Plumbing and Etc... Recessed lights through out; Full Finished Basement, Nice size Deck and Storage Shed. Nothing to do but move in! Don't Pass this one By!!