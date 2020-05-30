506 Cedar Street

Amenities
Affordable one bedroom home for rent. Newer roof, gas heat, carport with driveway, enclosed porch, and fenced in yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave and a/c units. They work but will not be replaced by landlord. Features include newer stove, and laminate flooring throughout home. One pet allowed, non smoker preferred. Must have employment, credit score 650+ a must. Credit check, background check, and proof of income required by landlord. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains property.