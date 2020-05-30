All apartments in Lakehurst
Find more places like 506 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakehurst, NJ
/
506 Cedar Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

506 Cedar Street

506 Cedar Street · (732) 942-9950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

506 Cedar Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Lakehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Affordable one bedroom home for rent. Newer roof, gas heat, carport with driveway, enclosed porch, and fenced in yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave and a/c units. They work but will not be replaced by landlord. Features include newer stove, and laminate flooring throughout home. One pet allowed, non smoker preferred. Must have employment, credit score 650+ a must. Credit check, background check, and proof of income required by landlord. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Cedar Street have any available units?
506 Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Cedar Street have?
Some of 506 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 Cedar Street does offer parking.
Does 506 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 506 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 506 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 Cedar Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 506 Cedar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Woodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJBurlington, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Gate, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJBrielle, NJFreehold, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJOcean Acres, NJManasquan, NJTinton Falls, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJSpring Lake, NJBelmar, NJRobertsville, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityWagner College
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity