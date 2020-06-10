11 Tanager Run

Amenities

FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE LAKE WITH A SUNRISE & NYC&FULLY FURNISHED.Attention to detail at every turn. Dramatic architecture & fine interior finishes offers a extraordinary level of elegance & grandeur in this property. Beautiful kitchen with maple/granite,double wall ovens,gas cook top,sub zero refrig & freezer. Large Main level office with sep entrance, 3 car gar with a lift for a 4th car. Two story great room with Floor to ceiling stone FRPL, couffered ceiling, Formal DR/LR w/ Frpl. HWFLRS, Radiant Heat through-out. Master Bedrm suite with Gas FRPL, tray ceiling, walk in closets, stunning views from the wrap around windows open to the master bath with a jetted tub. Finished LL with Rec Rm, Wet Bar with Granite & Stone work,wine cellar,Expansive outdoor deck with hot tub, & open floor plan for entertaining. Ridge Run is a premier neighborhood of million dollar houses. If you are looking for quality, this is the house for you! Kinnelon offers a top rated School system as well