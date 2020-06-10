All apartments in Kinnelon
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

11 Tanager Run

11 Tanager Run · (201) 655-2393
Location

11 Tanager Run, Kinnelon, NJ 07405

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
hot tub
furnished
oven
FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE LAKE WITH A SUNRISE & NYC&FULLY FURNISHED.Attention to detail at every turn. Dramatic architecture & fine interior finishes offers a extraordinary level of elegance & grandeur in this property. Beautiful kitchen with maple/granite,double wall ovens,gas cook top,sub zero refrig & freezer. Large Main level office with sep entrance, 3 car gar with a lift for a 4th car. Two story great room with Floor to ceiling stone FRPL, couffered ceiling, Formal DR/LR w/ Frpl. HWFLRS, Radiant Heat through-out. Master Bedrm suite with Gas FRPL, tray ceiling, walk in closets, stunning views from the wrap around windows open to the master bath with a jetted tub. Finished LL with Rec Rm, Wet Bar with Granite & Stone work,wine cellar,Expansive outdoor deck with hot tub, & open floor plan for entertaining. Ridge Run is a premier neighborhood of million dollar houses. If you are looking for quality, this is the house for you! Kinnelon offers a top rated School system as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Tanager Run have any available units?
11 Tanager Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kinnelon, NJ.
What amenities does 11 Tanager Run have?
Some of 11 Tanager Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Tanager Run currently offering any rent specials?
11 Tanager Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Tanager Run pet-friendly?
No, 11 Tanager Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kinnelon.
Does 11 Tanager Run offer parking?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not offer parking.
Does 11 Tanager Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Tanager Run have a pool?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not have a pool.
Does 11 Tanager Run have accessible units?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Tanager Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Tanager Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Tanager Run does not have units with air conditioning.
