903 BARCLAY TOWERS

This one bedroom condo is comfortable, spacious, bright. These are just a few of the highlights of this fantastic apartment in the heart of Cherry Hill, NJ. New flooring, new HVAC system, a remodeled kitchen. Located on the 9th floor of Barclay Towers. Convenient to Cherry Hill schools, shopping , access to public transportation , bridges, highways and Philadelphia for the commuter. Affordably priced for so much convenience and square footage in a prime location. Don't miss your chance.