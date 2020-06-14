Apartment List
244 Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenilworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
203 N 14TH ST
203 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newer 3 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new hardwood floors, and a newer washer/dryer. Nothing to do but move right in!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
301 N 8th
301 North 8th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Total renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom duplex. This rental features: 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement and attic for storage, and a washer/ dryer(AS IS) NO PETS OR SMOKING!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
415 N 14TH ST
415 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newer 2 family house featuring: 6 rooms, hardwood floors, high efficiency central air/heating (you will save money on gas and electric), brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful light fixtures, and LED light
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
988 JOHNSON PL Unit 8
988 Johnson Place, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan unit has a balcony and a private rooftop deck! Lots of windows, hardwood floors; laundry room includes washer & dryer. Kitchen features SS appliances, dishwasher, built-in oven & range, & microwave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
South Orange Court
765 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kenilworth, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenilworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

