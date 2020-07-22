Apartment List
/
NJ
/
iselin
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Iselin, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Iselin should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Iselin
Georgian Arms
785 Green St, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see all that Georgian Arms has to offer. With an abundance of amenities and community features such as a quiet setting, 24 hour maintenance, air conditioning, and heat and hot water included.
Results within 1 mile of Iselin

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
Results within 5 miles of Iselin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. $1,000 Rent Credit if you move in by 9/15/2020 on select units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1870 sqft
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1769-dakota-street-westfield-nj/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5951064)

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenel
151 Piper Ave. 102
151 Piper Avenue, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1400 sqft
Apartment Complex

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
197 West Scott Ave. 102
197 West Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1075 sqft
Luxury apartment with enormous space. Steps to public transportation, parks, and retail shops. Two parking spaces available. Apartment Complex

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Metuchen
25 Hillside Ave - 104
25 Hillside Avenue, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OVER 1,200SF+ SPACIOUS LIVING & FULL, CLIMATE CONTROLLED, 9' ceiling, USABLE SPACE!! DOWNTOWN METRO features 19 luxury apartments in Metuchen, NJ.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2192 sqft
Location! Gorgeous semi attached home 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, two levels in absolutely great condition. Well kept, immaculate. Formal dinning room, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Modern bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
37 MYRTLE ST
37 Myrtle Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 3 BEDS - 2.5 BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN - ENCLOSED DECK W/ CANOPY - BASEMENT FINISHED w/ SUMMER KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM w/ FULL BATH -- PETS ALLOWED AT OWNERS DISCRETION. Available 9/1/20

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.
Results within 10 miles of Iselin
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
11 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
61 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,845
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
25 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Iselin, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Iselin should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Iselin may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Iselin. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Iselin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIselin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsIselin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIselin 3 Bedroom Apartments
Iselin Apartments with BalconiesIselin Apartments with GymsIselin Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Iselin Apartments with ParkingIselin Apartments with Washer-DryersIselin Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJRockaway, NJRobertsville, NJPaterson, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJGarwood, NJMorganville, NJ
West Freehold, NJBradley Gardens, NJRed Bank, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodland Park, NJFranklin Park, NJRumson, NJSomerville, NJGreen Knoll, NJGarfield, NJBernardsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College