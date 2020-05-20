All apartments in Hopatcong
514 LAKESIDE AVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:01 PM

514 LAKESIDE AVE

514 Lakeside Avenue · (973) 770-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ 07821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars. Vaulted ceiling in great rm, foe wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to dining and living room all facing the lake! 4 bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room. Scenic setting in Henderson Cove. Boating, waterski, jet ski, wake board, kayak, paddle, swim, fish, hike, bike and explore the great outdoors! Amazing location awaits. Flexible terms on long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have any available units?
514 LAKESIDE AVE has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have?
Some of 514 LAKESIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 LAKESIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
514 LAKESIDE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 LAKESIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 514 LAKESIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopatcong.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 514 LAKESIDE AVE does offer parking.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 LAKESIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 514 LAKESIDE AVE has a pool.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 514 LAKESIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 LAKESIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 LAKESIDE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 LAKESIDE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
