514 LAKESIDE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars. Vaulted ceiling in great rm, foe wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to dining and living room all facing the lake! 4 bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room. Scenic setting in Henderson Cove. Boating, waterski, jet ski, wake board, kayak, paddle, swim, fish, hike, bike and explore the great outdoors! Amazing location awaits. Flexible terms on long term rental.