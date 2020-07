Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill refrigerator

Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries. NTN Required, One and half month security, One month Rent, Job Verification, Credit history, No pets. No smoking. Available August 1st, 2020. One or Two year lease is accepted. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator not included. JUST REDUCED!!