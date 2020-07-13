/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ with pool
Holiday City-Berkeley
5 Newcastle Court
5 Newcastle Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Yellowstone model in the 55+ community of Holiday City at Berkeley. Located on a cul-de-sac this model offers over 1100 square feet of living on a semi-private location. MUST HAVE CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK
Holiday City-Berkeley
12 Arima Court
12 Arima Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Arima Court in Holiday City-Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City-Berkeley
Holiday City South
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1232 sqft
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars .
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
30 Buckingham Drive
30 Buckingham Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1238 sqft
Great rental property, 2 bed rooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, dining/living room combo and sun room. Home located in the adult community of Leisure Village West with a maximum 3 person occupancy in a 2 bed room home.
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1244 Hickory Street
1244 Hickory Street, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3439 sqft
Here it is! Your DREAM HOME in the most sought-after section of prestigious NORTH DOVER in TOMS RIVER! This GRACIOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL sits on 1.37 acres in BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING.
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Lakewood
151 E Kennedy Blvd 11a
151 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
crossroads manor - Property Id: 195660 beautiful renovated swimming pool dvd library heat and hot water included hardwood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195660 Property Id 195660 (RLNE5882741)
1 Unit Available
716 Baltic Drive
716 Baltic Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
1107 Poppy Place
1107 Poppy Pl, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1219 sqft
Rental in 60 Acres, Aster II Model end unit in cul-de-sac! Living room, Dining room, and 2 Bedrooms. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths.
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
