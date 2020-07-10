/
9 Apartments for rent in High Bridge, NJ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station
1 Unit Available
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.
1 Unit Available
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite
1 Unit Available
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Results within 5 miles of High Bridge
Verified
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
1 Unit Available
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
Results within 10 miles of High Bridge
1 Unit Available
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3000 sqft
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
160 W MILL RD
160 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink.
