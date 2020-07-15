/
high bridge
24 Apartments for rent in High Bridge, NJ📍
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
32 MAPLE AVE
32 Maple Avenue, Annandale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This pristine 3 bedroom,1 bath ranch home, situated in a neighborhood in Annandale, Clinton township,has been totally renovated and updated.
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
45 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
45 Musonetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move is to the second floor of this historic home in the heart of Hampton. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, carpet in all the rooms except the kitchen and bath. Enjoy the views of the river out your kitchen window.
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry.
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience.
Washington Arms Apartments
324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .
11 PULASKI RD
11 Pulaski Road, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming and Clean 2 BR & Den Ranch with rocking chair front porch on 4 Acres. Large Shed for storage or Hobbyist.Newer Kitchen,Claw foot tub w/shower,large dining room.
160 W MILL RD
160 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink.
210 BROAD ST
210 Broad Street, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Freshly painted unit with hard wood floors! Large room sizes, eat in kitchen with pantry. Unit features separate entrance and patio! Washer dryer hook up in shared basement. Garage bay may be available at an additional cost.
197 BELVIDERE AVE
197 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Cozy apartment with its own separate entrance! Featuring all new flooring, high ceilings, an abundance of windows with it's own private entrance and patio. Off street parking and washer dryer hook-up available in the basement.
199 Old Turnpike Road
199 Old Turnpike Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pristine home on scenic country road with rare blend of elegance & warmth; gorgeous entry, open floor plan, gourmet kit, 1st fl. office & laundry, newly updated Master bath, perfect for NYC commuters.
3 CLAREMONT RD
3 Claremont Road, Beattystown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances,, granite counters, spacious, warm family room with fireplace, formal dining room, living room. The family room has slider leading to large deck overlooking inground pool.
39 FELMLEY RD
39 Felmley Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Studio
$1,215
Moderate Income Studio Apartment, size of apartment restricts occupancy to one person. Utilities included except internet and TV. Parking for 1 vehicle only. Tenant income minimum of $41,825.00 and must not exceed income maximum of $66,248.
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the High Bridge area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to High Bridge from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, New Brunswick, and Levittown.
