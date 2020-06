Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. THIS HOUSE ALSO HAS A NEWER WOOD PELLET STOVE AND A SLIDING DOOR IN LIVING ROOM WHICH LEADS TO LARGE DECK IN THE REAR. APPLIANCES INCLUDE A WASHER & DRYER. 1 1/2 MILES TO NJ TRANSIT - MIDTOWN DIRECT. CERTAIN PETS MIGHT BE PERMITTED WITH MONTHLY PET FEE.