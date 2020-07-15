120 Frederick Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. - Property Id: 134398



Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor Apartment In Owner Occupied 2 Family Home With Private Entrance In A Great Neighborhood! This Lovely Apartment Features A Large, Eat-In Kitchen With Living Rm Or 2nd Bdrm Completely New Kitchen With Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops And Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathroom, And Flooring - Fresh And Immaculate! Tenant pays Gas and Electric)Absolutely No Pets Will Be Considered; No Smoking In Apartment; On-Street Parking Only; No Use Of Yard, Porch, Garage Or Basement. Tenant's Insurance Required; One And One Half Month Security Deposit. Background Check Required

No Pets Allowed



