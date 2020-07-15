All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

120 Frederick Ave 2

120 Frederick Avenue · (973) 886-5459
Location

120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. - Property Id: 134398

Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor Apartment In Owner Occupied 2 Family Home With Private Entrance In A Great Neighborhood! This Lovely Apartment Features A Large, Eat-In Kitchen With Living Rm Or 2nd Bdrm Completely New Kitchen With Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops And Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathroom, And Flooring - Fresh And Immaculate! Tenant pays Gas and Electric)Absolutely No Pets Will Be Considered; No Smoking In Apartment; On-Street Parking Only; No Use Of Yard, Porch, Garage Or Basement. Tenant's Insurance Required; One And One Half Month Security Deposit. Background Check Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134398
Property Id 134398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have any available units?
120 Frederick Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have?
Some of 120 Frederick Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Frederick Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Frederick Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Frederick Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Frederick Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Frederick Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Frederick Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
