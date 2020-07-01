All apartments in Hammonton
Hammonton, NJ
571 N Egg Harbor Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

571 N Egg Harbor Road

571 North Egg Harbor Road · (609) 839-8660
Location

571 North Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rancher Rental-Clean and Pristine. Features include Hardwood flooring throughout. A full, unfinished basement. A screened in porch to relax during the beautiful summer weather, along with a wrap around driveway. Massive, two car attached garage with a loft for additional storage, in addition to the walk up attic in the house. All the mechanicals are new within the past 3 years. Occupancy is ready for 07/20. Leasing is subject to receipt and acceptance of a lease application, credit report, most recent paystubs verifying employment, tax returns, along with any additional financial data. Pets will be considered. NO SMOKING. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer. A landlord tenant insurance policy with coverage up to $300,000, naming landlord as additional insured, is required prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have any available units?
571 N Egg Harbor Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have?
Some of 571 N Egg Harbor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 N Egg Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
571 N Egg Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 N Egg Harbor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 N Egg Harbor Road is pet friendly.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road offer parking?
Yes, 571 N Egg Harbor Road offers parking.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 N Egg Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have a pool?
No, 571 N Egg Harbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 571 N Egg Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 N Egg Harbor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 N Egg Harbor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 N Egg Harbor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
