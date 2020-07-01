571 N Egg Harbor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rancher Rental-Clean and Pristine. Features include Hardwood flooring throughout. A full, unfinished basement. A screened in porch to relax during the beautiful summer weather, along with a wrap around driveway. Massive, two car attached garage with a loft for additional storage, in addition to the walk up attic in the house. All the mechanicals are new within the past 3 years. Occupancy is ready for 07/20. Leasing is subject to receipt and acceptance of a lease application, credit report, most recent paystubs verifying employment, tax returns, along with any additional financial data. Pets will be considered. NO SMOKING. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer. A landlord tenant insurance policy with coverage up to $300,000, naming landlord as additional insured, is required prior to occupancy.