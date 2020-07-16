449 Middle Road

Amenities

garage some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!Adorable 2nd floor apartment for rent. Want the benefits of living in a beautiful home but without the responsibility of the outside upkeep? Love where you live in this 2nd floor apartment of a gorgeous and charming farmhouse. 2 bedrooms....the smaller is great for an office, eat-in kitchen and living room, over looking the gorgeous farm land. Tons of off street parking and garage for storage. Perfect size for a single person... Cable, gas, trash is all included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Close to everything! Please no pets. Call Liz for a showing.