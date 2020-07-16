All apartments in Hammonton
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

449 Middle Road

449 Middle Road · No Longer Available
Location

449 Middle Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!Adorable 2nd floor apartment for rent. Want the benefits of living in a beautiful home but without the responsibility of the outside upkeep? Love where you live in this 2nd floor apartment of a gorgeous and charming farmhouse. 2 bedrooms....the smaller is great for an office, eat-in kitchen and living room, over looking the gorgeous farm land. Tons of off street parking and garage for storage. Perfect size for a single person... Cable, gas, trash is all included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Close to everything! Please no pets. Call Liz for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Middle Road have any available units?
449 Middle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hammonton, NJ.
Is 449 Middle Road currently offering any rent specials?
449 Middle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Middle Road pet-friendly?
No, 449 Middle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammonton.
Does 449 Middle Road offer parking?
Yes, 449 Middle Road offers parking.
Does 449 Middle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Middle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Middle Road have a pool?
No, 449 Middle Road does not have a pool.
Does 449 Middle Road have accessible units?
No, 449 Middle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Middle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Middle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Middle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Middle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
