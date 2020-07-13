22 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)
Results within 5 miles of Hackensack

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Dumont
10 Fuller St
10 Fuller St, Dumont, NJ
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
House - Property Id: 319866 Brand new 1Bed room semi furnished studio apartment for rent including utilities rent $800 preferred single person close to New York city transportation Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.
Results within 10 miles of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 31
64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294787 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
2680 john f kennedy bvld 11
2680 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2680 Kennedy - Property Id: 305321 Junior Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Prime area of Jersey City. Close to public transportation. Please apply online and perform a screening report to move forward with a Showing of the Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
165 HOPKINS AVE
165 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,175
250 sqft
NO FEE! Brand new! Gut Renovated Studio, only 6 Blocks to Journal Square PATH trains and Buses.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
404 Riverdale Ave
404 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Immaculate studio located on the south side of Yonkers in a quiet, secure building with a live-in super. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout and a ceramic tiled bathroom. The apartment will be toured virtually. Check out our Video

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$975
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.

1 of 1

Last updated March 16 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
249 CENTRAL AVE
249 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice apt in nice Jersey City Hts location, near shopping, banks. NY trans, recreational park, and much more. tenants pay their own gas, electric bill

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
409 PALISADE AVE
409 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 409 PALISADE AVE in Union City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 10
64 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,194
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294664 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of

July 2020 Hackensack Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hackensack rent trends were flat over the past month

Hackensack rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hackensack stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,693 for a two-bedroom. Hackensack's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Hackensack over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents went down 0.9% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hackensack

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hackensack, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hackensack is less affordable for renters.

    • Hackensack's median two-bedroom rent of $1,693 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hackensack fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hackensack than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hackensack is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

