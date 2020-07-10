/
apartments with washer dryer
113 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Results within 1 mile of Greentree
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 JACAMAR DRIVE
14 Jacamar Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Must see this beautiful bright newly renovated home for lease. This high end kitchen has granite countertops and an island with seating. New appliances including the garbage disposal , washer/dryer and hot water heater.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
706 THE WOODS
706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 TOMAHAWK DRIVE
14 Tomahawk Drive, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Because of covid-19 Landlord requests only virtual showings. Move in to this beautifully redone single family home with a convenient location. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of space to spread out.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4763 sqft
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Greentree
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
15 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
