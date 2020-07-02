All apartments in Gloucester City
422 NICHOLSON ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

422 NICHOLSON ROAD

422 Nicholson Road · (856) 218-3411
Location

422 Nicholson Road, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Gloucester City home you've been searching for is available for rent! Come check out this beautifully-kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The open concept main level offers a spacious living room, recently updated kitchen accompanied by the large dining room with sliding glass doors to the fenced rear yard. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The basement offers high ceilings and provides tons of storage and recreational space as well as laundry. And to top it off, a large, fenced-in backyard sits behind the house with plenty of room for entertaining guests! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have any available units?
422 NICHOLSON ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 422 NICHOLSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
422 NICHOLSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 NICHOLSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester City.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD offer parking?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 NICHOLSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 NICHOLSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
