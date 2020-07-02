422 NICHOLSON ROAD

Amenities

The Gloucester City home you've been searching for is available for rent! Come check out this beautifully-kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The open concept main level offers a spacious living room, recently updated kitchen accompanied by the large dining room with sliding glass doors to the fenced rear yard. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The basement offers high ceilings and provides tons of storage and recreational space as well as laundry. And to top it off, a large, fenced-in backyard sits behind the house with plenty of room for entertaining guests! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.