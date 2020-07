Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This twin home is for rent and close to the waterfront and Walt Whitman Bridge. Also accessible to major roadways and public transportation. Easy access to Philadelphia or shore points. This house features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor and has a living room, dining room, kitchen along with a Mudroom/Laundry room on the main floor. There is also a full unfinished basement for storage. Newer windows have been installed and final renovations are being finished. The property also has a decent size yard. Check this rental out today.