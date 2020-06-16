All apartments in Gloucester City
Gloucester City, NJ
204 N. Broadway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

204 N. Broadway

204 North Broadway · (609) 542-2964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City. The building includes a shared sunroom downstairs, double basin kitchen sink, refrigerator and stove as well as radiator heat. Schedule your showing today. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. https://njrealtysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Https://njrealtysolutions.petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N. Broadway have any available units?
204 N. Broadway has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 N. Broadway have?
Some of 204 N. Broadway's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
204 N. Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N. Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 N. Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 204 N. Broadway offer parking?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 204 N. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N. Broadway have a pool?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 204 N. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N. Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N. Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
