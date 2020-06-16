204 N. Broadway

Amenities

This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City. The building includes a shared sunroom downstairs, double basin kitchen sink, refrigerator and stove as well as radiator heat. Schedule your showing today. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. https://njrealtysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

