Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home in Gloucester Township, backing to green acres. This fabulous split-level home features an all-new eat-in kitchen, dining, Living Room, Family & gorgeous sun-room overlooking the pool & woods. House has solar panels which provide for a reduce electric bill. There is an in-ground pool in the rear yard that is closed. Landlord will negotiate opening pool, if requested, otherwise it will remain closed & unusable.