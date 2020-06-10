All apartments in Glendora
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:43 PM

267 CHESTNUT STREET

267 Chestnut Street · (866) 201-6210
Location

267 Chestnut Street, Glendora, NJ 08029

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th. This well-maintained second floor apartment offers Living Room (with storage), Kitchen (with 2 pantries in addition to the cabinets), 1 Bedroom (with 3 closets - 1 double, 2 single), 1 Bath, in-unit stacked washer and dryer, security system, air conditioning units in Living Room and Bedroom provided and installed by Landlord, deck off of Kitchen and shared use of the yard with the downstairs tenant, also use of the shed. All at a very reasonable monthly rent. Located off the Blackhorse Pike providing easy access to shopping and all major highways. No pets please or smoking. Landlord pays water, sewer and security system. Tenant pays all other utilities. LANDLORD IS OFFERING NO RENT INCREASE IN THE 2ND YEAR OF A 2-YEAR LEASE. 2-YEAR LEASE MUST BE SIGNED UPFRONT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
267 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 267 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
267 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 267 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 267 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 267 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 267 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 267 CHESTNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 267 CHESTNUT STREET has units with air conditioning.
