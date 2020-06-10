267 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th. This well-maintained second floor apartment offers Living Room (with storage), Kitchen (with 2 pantries in addition to the cabinets), 1 Bedroom (with 3 closets - 1 double, 2 single), 1 Bath, in-unit stacked washer and dryer, security system, air conditioning units in Living Room and Bedroom provided and installed by Landlord, deck off of Kitchen and shared use of the yard with the downstairs tenant, also use of the shed. All at a very reasonable monthly rent. Located off the Blackhorse Pike providing easy access to shopping and all major highways. No pets please or smoking. Landlord pays water, sewer and security system. Tenant pays all other utilities. LANDLORD IS OFFERING NO RENT INCREASE IN THE 2ND YEAR OF A 2-YEAR LEASE. 2-YEAR LEASE MUST BE SIGNED UPFRONT.