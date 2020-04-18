16 E 9TH AVENUE

Amenities

First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community. The rental includes a washer/dryer and central air. It's close to a number of restaurants and shopping attractions, right off of a main highway and in walking distance of all life necessities. What more can you ask for? There is plenty of room in the basement which is currently undergoing updates. It has a lot of room for storage, and can be used a home gym or even an extra family room area. Owner is looking for tenants with good credit.