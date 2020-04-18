All apartments in Glendora
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:54 PM

16 E 9TH AVENUE

16 East 9th Avenue · (856) 316-1100
Location

16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ 08029

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community. The rental includes a washer/dryer and central air. It's close to a number of restaurants and shopping attractions, right off of a main highway and in walking distance of all life necessities. What more can you ask for? There is plenty of room in the basement which is currently undergoing updates. It has a lot of room for storage, and can be used a home gym or even an extra family room area. Owner is looking for tenants with good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

