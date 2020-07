Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator dishwasher patio / balcony carpet range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard

Park Crest Village was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide quiet, carefree living with personalized service.



Within walking distance to Rowan University, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central Glassboro location, you are

just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation.



With features such as on-site laundry, you'll be living the good life at Park Crest Village.