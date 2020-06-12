/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Results within 1 mile of Glassboro
167 WEST AVENUE
167 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
876 sqft
Great two bedroom well taken care of by current tenants who move out in late June. Off street parking, storage basement, fenced yard with cute patio, straight through interior layout, half bath on first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Glassboro
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.
607 COVINGTON COURT
607 Covington Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Great first floor end unit in the Peachtree neighborhood of Washington Township! This home offers offers updated flooring and a large living room, dining area and generously sized kitchen
4 ROBERT TREAT PAINE BLDG
4 Robert Treat Paine Building, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Glassboro
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
110 CHARLES ROAD
110 Charles Road, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Immediate availability 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home to rent. Home features large kitchen, dining area, central air, gas heat, and a 50 Gallon water heater. One of the full bathrooms is attached to master bedroom.
129 S MAIN STREET
129 South Main Street, Elmer, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Lovely updated and well-maintained rental unit in Borough of Elmer, 2-bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, large rooms, newer carpeting.
