Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy. Washer and dryer and central air are some of the amenities this house has to offer. This house has plenty of space, though it looks deceiving from front. Schedule an appointment to check it out!