All apartments in Glassboro
Find more places like 46 S ACADEMY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassboro, NJ
/
46 S ACADEMY STREET
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:18 PM

46 S ACADEMY STREET

46 Academy Street South · (856) 218-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glassboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

46 Academy Street South, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom house for rent in convenient location, with huge backyard! Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near Landmark Bar and Chickie's and Pete's. Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the first floor, and brand new first floor bathroom. 4 bedrooms with finished attic space for gathering, spacious living room, and clean basement with washer and dryer. STUDENTS encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosigner in order to rent. You and/or your cosigner's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord pays lawn service. Leasing now for next school year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have any available units?
46 S ACADEMY STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 46 S ACADEMY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
46 S ACADEMY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 S ACADEMY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET offer parking?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 S ACADEMY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have a pool?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have accessible units?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 S ACADEMY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 S ACADEMY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46 S ACADEMY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Park Crest Village
275 High St E
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road
Glassboro, NJ 08080

Similar Pages

Glassboro 1 BedroomsGlassboro 2 Bedrooms
Glassboro Apartments with BalconyGlassboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Glassboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DENarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rowan UniversityHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity