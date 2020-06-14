46 S ACADEMY STREET

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom house for rent in convenient location, with huge backyard! Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near Landmark Bar and Chickie's and Pete's. Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the first floor, and brand new first floor bathroom. 4 bedrooms with finished attic space for gathering, spacious living room, and clean basement with washer and dryer. STUDENTS encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosigner in order to rent. You and/or your cosigner's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord pays lawn service. Leasing now for next school year.