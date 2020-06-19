425 Dickinson Rd.

Amenities

Expected rent at $525-$600 a month per bedroom and the security deposit is split of course (1.5 month's rent). This stunner fits up to 5 comfortably! This is in a great location with everything you could ask for.... basement, piano (whattttt?), big driveway, garage, you name it. Take a look at the Video Tour and remember that all Carefree Livin' Houses come with a cleaning service, lawn service, special local discounts, and other add-on services that will seriously improve your college experience.