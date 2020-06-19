All apartments in Glassboro
Find more places like 425 Dickinson Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassboro, NJ
/
425 Dickinson Rd.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

425 Dickinson Rd.

425 Dickinson Road · (856) 630-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glassboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

425 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expected rent at $525-$600 a month per bedroom and the security deposit is split of course (1.5 month's rent). This stunner fits up to 5 comfortably! This is in a great location with everything you could ask for.... basement, piano (whattttt?), big driveway, garage, you name it. Take a look at the Video Tour and remember that all Carefree Livin' Houses come with a cleaning service, lawn service, special local discounts, and other add-on services that will seriously improve your college experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have any available units?
425 Dickinson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassboro, NJ.
Is 425 Dickinson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
425 Dickinson Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Dickinson Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 425 Dickinson Rd. does offer parking.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have a pool?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Dickinson Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Dickinson Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 425 Dickinson Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Crest Village
275 High St E
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road
Glassboro, NJ 08080
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr
Glassboro, NJ 08028

Similar Pages

Glassboro 1 BedroomsGlassboro 2 Bedrooms
Glassboro Apartments with BalconyGlassboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Glassboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DENarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rowan UniversityHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity