Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated game room oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University. Perfect for large families or college students! Features all new appliances, 3 large bedrooms upstairs with 2 rooms on the on main level that can be used for a game room and studying! Large enclosed rear porch and fenced in yard. Short term and long term leases available. Pets available at extra fee.