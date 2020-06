Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage. Detached garage has more space for storage or gathering area. Must see this property to appreciate. Also has a 4 bedroom unit upstairs that could be available as well. If you have a very large group this could be the perfect opportunity.