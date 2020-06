Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath rental just one short block from Rowan University. Bathroom will be renovated before tenant move-in date. Limited to 3 tenants only, this clean and well cared for colonial is the perfect place for students. Full basement, upgraded electric, hot water and brand new HVAC. Plenty of parking available. Detached garage NOT AVAILABLE for tenant's use. Available for rent at the end of June.